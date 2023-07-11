Intriguing Facts About Tabby Cats

Mallory Crusta of Cats.com shared several intriguing facts about tabby cats, noting that tabbies are not necessarily of the same breed, much like orange cats and tuxedo cats. She further explains the different types of tabby coats, including mackerel, classic, spotted, and ticked. She also explains how the tabby got its name and why tabbies always have “M”s on their foreheads.

Want to learn more about tabby cats? In this video, we’ll explore 8 fascinating facts about tabbies. From the 4 types of tabby patterns to the origin of the word “tabby”, these facts just might make you look at your tabby with a new appreciation

FOMO, Laughing Squid’s adorably goofy cat, is a beautiful example of a silver tabby.