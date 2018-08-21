A Fabricated Robotic Creature Searches a Gorgeous Mechanical World to Find Its Own Sense of Self

In the absolutely brilliant stop-motion animation “Fabricated” which took filmmaker Brett Foxwell ten years to create, features a gorgeous mechanical world brought to life. As seen through the eyes of Oto, a creature made of metal and bone who wanders through a rusty jungle. As Oto makes his way, he encounters a robotic brass being who disparages Oto’s bones while extolling the virtues of metal in the new world. Unfortunately, that being cannot take part in the new world due to a rusted body. After this meeting, however, Oto goes off searching and fighting for its own sense of self, that is until the next new thing comes along.
Foxwell also created a fascinating behind-the-scenes video showing how the film was made.