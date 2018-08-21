Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fabricated Robotic Creature Searches a Gorgeous Mechanical World to Find Its Own Sense of Self

by at on

In the absolutely brilliant stop-motion animation “Fabricated” which took filmmaker Brett Foxwell ten years to create, features a gorgeous mechanical world brought to life. As seen through the eyes of Oto, a creature made of metal and bone who wanders through a rusty jungle. As Oto makes his way, he encounters a robotic brass being who disparages Oto’s bones while extolling the virtues of metal in the new world. Unfortunately, that being cannot take part in the new world due to a rusted body. After this meeting, however, Oto goes off searching and fighting for its own sense of self, that is until the next new thing comes along.

From a pile of discarded parts through an anonymous assembly line, a creature named Oto is constructed from steel and bone and sent off. Making his way through an old world that is dying and a new world struggling to be born, Oto begins to sense that he may have a part to play in the evolution of his imperfect kind.

Foxwell also created a fascinating behind-the-scenes video showing how the film was made.

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on

via Vimeo Staff Picks



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP