A Fabricated Robotic Creature Searches a Gorgeous Mechanical World to Find Its Own Sense of Self

In the absolutely brilliant stop-motion animation “Fabricated” which took filmmaker Brett Foxwell ten years to create, features a gorgeous mechanical world brought to life. As seen through the eyes of Oto, a creature made of metal and bone who wanders through a rusty jungle. As Oto makes his way, he encounters a robotic brass being who disparages Oto’s bones while extolling the virtues of metal in the new world. Unfortunately, that being cannot take part in the new world due to a rusted body. After this meeting, however, Oto goes off searching and fighting for its own sense of self, that is until the next new thing comes along.

From a pile of discarded parts through an anonymous assembly line, a creature named Oto is constructed from steel and bone and sent off. Making his way through an old world that is dying and a new world struggling to be born, Oto begins to sense that he may have a part to play in the evolution of his imperfect kind.

Foxwell also created a fascinating behind-the-scenes video showing how the film was made.

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:21am PST

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

A post shared by bfophoto (@bfophoto) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

via Vimeo Staff Picks