A Straight Line Transcends the Rigid Borders of Its Geometric Grid in the Surreal Animation ‘Extrapolate’

In the wonderfully surreal animation “Extrapolate” by Dutch artist Johan Rijpma (previously), a hand drawn straight line transcends the rigid boundaries of its geometric grid. The line moves ever on, continuing into the physical world, extrapolating and incorporating everything in its path as a part of itself.

In this hand drawn animation a line is being extrapolated through a grid. When the line surpasses the boundaries of the grid, the process spreads to and reflects on its surroundings. Beyond each boundary the extrapolation of movement is causing deformation in a systematic but speculative way.

