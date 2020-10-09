Comedian Cynically Explains the State of the World in October 2020 to a Disbelieving June Version of Herself

Comedian Julie Nolke (previously), who back in April 2020 attempted to explain the near future to the January 2020 version of herself and then again in June 2020, came back from further into the dumpster fire of the 2020 year thus far. This time it was her completely cynical October 2020 self trying to explain to her June 2020 self that as bad as things are, they most certainly get even worse.

What would happen if I tried to explain what’s happening now to the June 2020 version of myself?

Here are the first two parts of Nolke’s hilarious time-traveling series.