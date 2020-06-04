Comedian Hilariously Explains the Current State of the World to the Isolated April 2020 Version of Herself

Comedian Julie Nolke, who in April previously attempted to explain the near future to the January 2020 version of herself, went further down the rabbit hole that is the year 2020. The aforementioned unkempt “April self” thereby tried to explain the subsequent six weeks to a sleeker version of herself in June 2020.

Included in the discussion were the subjects of murder hornets, armed quarantine protests, Lysol injections, Betty White and taking responsibility.