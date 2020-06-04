Comedian Hilariously Explains the Current State of the World to the Isolated April 2020 Version of Herself

Comedian Julie Nolke, who in April previously attempted to explain the near future to the January 2020 version of herself, went further down the rabbit hole that is the year 2020. The aforementioned unkempt “April self” thereby tried to explain the subsequent six weeks to a sleeker version of herself in June 2020.
Included in the discussion were the subjects of murder hornets, armed quarantine protests, Lysol injections, Betty White and taking responsibility.
June: Oh, Betty White was trending. …Turns out she’s perfectly fine.
April: Oh thank god. ….But people must be coming together and staying united.
June Uh, people have been protesting the quarantine with assault rifles. I think it’s this like 5G thing.
April: I really don’t understand that. Shouldn’t the police be involved with that? Don’t they have a responsibility to protect and serve the health and well-being of every single citizen?
June:…Well, it gets pretty grim. And infuriating, and feels overwhelming. If I’m here to give you advice it would be to say, you, we, us, are a person of privilege and it’s part of our job to use our voice. That’s a responsibility we have. You don’t have to wait for a crisis to step up. We can’t change the past but we can certainly help make the future better.