Exciting Trailer for Call of Duty: WWII Returns to the Beaches of Normandy on D-Day

Activision released the first trailer for Call of Duty: WWII, the upcoming first-person shooter video game developed by Sledgehammer Games that returns to its roots. The exciting trailer takes us back to the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and immerses us in a brutal invasion Set during World War II. It’s available to pre-order on Amazon for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC with a release date of November 3rd, 2017.

Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII—a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war.

