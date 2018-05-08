The Visual Effects Used to Create the Humanoid Robot Ava in the Oscar Winning Film ‘Ex Machina’

Double Negative, the British production house that created the VFX Oscar-winning dystopian, futuristic Los Angeles landscape of the film Blade Runner 2049, has released a remarkable behind-the-scenes VFX look at the 2014 film Ex Machina, which includes a visual breakdown of the scenes that show how Ava’s (Alicia Vikander) body was rendered, revealing both real and VFX forms. Double Negative won their third Oscar with these effects.

