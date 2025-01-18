How Wedding Rings Evolved Over Many Centuries

August Moon of 1440 looked into how wedding rings originated in Ancient Egypt and how the romantic symbol evolved over many centuries. Moon also notes how the addition of precious gems, including diamonds, in Medieval times became super-charged by a catchy corporate slogan from the mid-20th century.

Wedding rings trace back to Ancient Egypt, where the ring symbolized eternity. The tradition spread through Greece and Rome, evolving with precious gems in the Medieval period. Diamonds became central after De Beers’ 1947 “A Diamond Is Forever” campaign, boosting sales by 50% in three years.