The Evolution of the Old Fashioned Cocktail Including One From the Future

Slovenian bartender Kevin Kos prepared and tasted four different versions of the classic Old Fashioned cocktail from different eras to show how it evolved over time. He started with the original Whiskey Cocktail from 1806, the The mid-century Old Fashioned from the 1950s, the modern Old Fashioned, and then a version as it might be made in 2050.

Today we’re looking at the of the Old Fashioned cocktail, from 1806 to 2050?! We’ll make it four ways to learn how it has evolved during its 200 years of its history, including taking this classic whiskey cocktail to the year 2050 to see how Old Fashioned will be made in the future—featuring Angostura Gummy Bears and an Orange tuile as garnishes.