How Car Chase Scenes Evolved Over a 100 Years

Movies Insider took a look at some of the most pivotal car chase scenes to show how the genre evolved over a century of moviemaking with the advent of new techniques and technology.

Hollywood has developed countless ways to make car chases feel more real and visceral to audiences, from modifying cars to placing cameras right in the seat of the action. …Let’s take a look at how the car chase has evolved over 100 years in Hollywood.

This includes iconic chase scenes from such films as Sherlock Jr. (1924), Bullitt (1968), The French Connection (1971), Vanishing Point (1971), Ronin (1998), Drive (2011), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Baby Driver (2017), Extraction (2020), and the Fast & Furious franchise (2001-2023).

via Nag on the Lake