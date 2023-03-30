Man Edits Himself Into ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to Propose to Girlfriend in a Movie Theater

Daniel Le rented out a movie theater and took his girlfriend Annie for a special screening of the award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. He surreptitiously created fake trailers and edited himself into parts of the film. The film then transitioned to him sitting in a car talking directly to the camera and ended with messages from friends and family who were in the audience that day. When the film ended, Le got down on one knee and proposed to her. Not surprisingly, she said, “yes”.

The great Jamie Lee Curtis, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the film, was really impressed by the proposal.

Even better than a flash mob!