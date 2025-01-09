Woman Uses Yummy Peppers to Lure Giant Tortoise Out of Enclosure for Evacuation From the Palisades Fire

Animal lover Caitlin Doran used a bagful of yummy peppers to lure her giant pet tortoise Tiptoe of his comfy enclosure and into a tub that she put into the back of her truck. Doran and her animals were evacuating their house due to the encroaching Palisades Fire that hit a little too close to home. While Tiptoe was a bit groggy, he complied quite readily, as did the rest of her family.

We waited as long as we could, but now it’s time to go. We’re working on evacuating my grandparents and all of the animals we’re putting everybody just down the street at a different house, but we are way in line with the light of high so we got to get out of here.

After Doran and her family made it safely to another house in Marina del Rey, she went back to save the Palisades house.

Unfortunately, Doran’s house, including Tiptoe’s structure was destroyed in the fire. Doran set up a GoFundMe to raise money for rebuilding.

A devastating fire destroyed not just our home, but also my grandparents’ and my aunt and uncle’s homes. …We are currently all staying in my house in Marina Del Rey (Grandparents, Parents, Aunt/Uncle, Cousins, Brother, Dogs, Cat, Tortoise and boyfriend). ….Tiptoe, who has been a source of joy for so many, now needs a safe space to live, along with all of us who are navigating this heartbreaking loss together.

Luckily, Doran’s landlord, who was working on her place, generously sent the crew to build a new structure for Tiptoe.

My landlord sent the crew she had doing renovations at her property to my house to build Tiptoe home