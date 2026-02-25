Liquid Death and Spotify Create the World’s First ‘Eternal Playlist’ Music-Streaming Urn

The novel canned beverage company Liquid Death partnered with Spotify to create a morbidly amusing urn that eternally streams music from a customized playlist through a speaker at the top. This feature allows a person to rest in peace with their favorite music, keeping them company forever.

Music is the greatest thing in life. Now it can be the greatest thing in death too. Upgrade any post-life experience with this latest revolution in being dead.

Only 150 Are Available for Sale

Only 150 will ever be sold. Get yours before they’re gone for good.