The Top 100 Renderings by 3D Artists Challenged to Create a Character Making an Eternal Ascent

Clinton Jones (pwnisher) put out a worldwide challenge to 3D artists to create their interpretation of a character making an eternal ascent from a template he provided.

It’s my pleasure to introduce to you the Eternal Ascent 3D community challenge. …I am challenging you to put your unique twist on this provided barebones template and in the end I’ll combine each and every one of our submissions to create a mega of all renders montage if you follow the rules, and a handcrafted top 100 montage.