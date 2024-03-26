The Top 100 Renderings by 3D Artists Challenged to Create a Character Making an Eternal Ascent

Clinton Jones (pwnisher) put out a worldwide challenge to 3D artists to create their interpretation of a character making an eternal ascent from a template he provided.

1 art challenge over 30 days with 2,800 entries from 104 countries!

Here’s the Challenge

It’s my pleasure to introduce to you the Eternal Ascent 3D community challenge. …I am challenging you to put your unique twist on this provided barebones template and in the end I’ll combine each and every one of our submissions to create a mega of all renders montage if you follow the rules, and a handcrafted top 100 montage.

Here’s the Judging and Winner Announcement

Here’s the Montage That Includes All 2800 Submissions

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts