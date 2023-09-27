A Touching Documentary About Ernie Coombs and His Canadian Children’s Show ‘Mr. Dressup’

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe is a touching documentary about Ernie Coombs, the beloved host of the groundbreaking Canadian children’s television show Mr. Dressup. Like his American counterpart Mister Rogers, Mr. Dressup touched the lives of millions of children with his gentle manner, his creativity, his costumes, and his message of inclusivity and kindness. It’s not surprising that the two men had worked together early on and remained good friends throughout their lives.

Kindness, creativity, inclusivity, and a touch of magic makes the world a brighter place. Explore the story and impact of Canadian entertainer Ernie Coombs and his iconic series in the new documentary Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe, premiering October 10 on Prime Video.