Video editor Bill McClintock (previously) has put together an unlikely pairing of the Metallica song “Enter Sandman” with the 1980s hit “Hip to Be Square” by Huey Lewis and The News. The resulting mashup is oddly catchy in its own right.

Music used in this mashup:

Metallica – Enter Sandman

Huey Lewis and the News – Hip to Be Square

Megadeth – Peace Sells

Judas Priest – Living After Midnight