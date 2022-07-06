An Engineer’s Guide to a Cat’s Posterior Alarm System

After an extended hiatus, professional cat engineers Paul Klusman and TJ Wingard have returned with a video about a new technology that guards against unwanted kitty butt pets. This particular piece of technology, known as BUTPAWS, is a new feline alarm system addressing the posterior of the cat.

We are all familiar with cat location and alarm functions including birds, ….there’s spiders, sun beams, wake up. severe wake up, and armpit hair. An exciting new alarm function provides a defense against unwanted pets of the posterior region called “buttock tactile proximity alert warning system” or BUTPAWS.

Previously Paul and TJ gave us An Engineer’s Guide to Cats and An Engineer’s Guide to Cat Yodeling, An Engineer’s Guide to Cat Flatulence, and even An Engineer’s Guide to Cats 2.0.

