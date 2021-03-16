Engineer Explains 8 Different Types of Roller Coasters

Engineer Korey Kiepert of The Gravity Group sat down with Wired to talk about the design of eight different types of roller coasters that are currently in use. Kiepert explained the similarities and differences between the coaster types, the kinds of effects that are designed into each ride, the individual appeal of both wooden and steel rollercoasters, creative seating options, and what the future holds for the business of rollercoasters.

