A Look the Idea of Ending Aging and Avoiding Death

The ever insightful duo of Kurzgesagt and CGP Grey took a two-part animated look at the subject of aging, choosing when to die, the common acceptance of death, the ethical considerations surrounding death avoidance and what’s being done now to extend life.
Life extension is really just another phrase for medicine. All the doctors are doing is trying to prolong life and minimize suffering. The vast majority of healthcare resources are spent on the consequences of aging…We are actually already trying to prolong life with our current medicine, we’re just doing it very inefficiently.