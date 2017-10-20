Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Look the Idea of Ending Aging and Avoiding Death

by at on

The ever insightful duo of Kurzgesagt and CGP Grey took a two-part animated look at the subject of aging, choosing when to die, the common acceptance of death, the ethical considerations surrounding death avoidance and what’s being done now to extend life.

Life extension is really just another phrase for medicine. All the doctors are doing is trying to prolong life and minimize suffering. The vast majority of healthcare resources are spent on the consequences of aging…We are actually already trying to prolong life with our current medicine, we’re just doing it very inefficiently.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy