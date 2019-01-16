Four Critically Endangered Animals Sing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ From Les Misérables in a Powerful Animation

In “Dream,” a beautiful animation video for the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, four animals facing extinction tell their stories through the words of “I Dreamed a Dream”—a song you’ll recognize if you’re a Les Misérables fan.

