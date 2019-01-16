Laughing Squid

Four Critically Endangered Animals Sing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ From Les Misérables in a Powerful Animation

In the heartbreakingly powerful 2016 animation “Dream”, created for the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival by Zombie Studio, four very different, critically endangered animals sing “I Dreamed a Dream” from the Les Misérables soundtrack. With the lyrics of the particular song, each animal – a blue whale, a brown pelican, a baby harp seal and a rhinoceros – tell of their own own fate by human hands.

