Four Critically Endangered Animals Sing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ From Les Misérables in a Powerful Animation

In the heartbreakingly powerful 2016 animation “Dream”, created for the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival by Zombie Studio, four very different, critically endangered animals sing “I Dreamed a Dream” from the Les Misérables soundtrack. With the lyrics of the particular song, each animal – a blue whale, a brown pelican, a baby harp seal and a rhinoceros – tell of their own own fate by human hands.
In “Dream,” a beautiful animation video for the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, four animals facing extinction tell their stories through the words of “I Dreamed a Dream”—a song you’ll recognize if you’re a Les Misérables fan.
via The Awesomer