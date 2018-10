Eemie (aka Gollop) the cheeky Emu who stole a bag of popcorn while helping her humans unload groceries from the car, enjoyed a refreshing sit upon the backyard garden sprinkler during a warm day in Mount Compass, South Australia. Afterwards, Eemie took a nice cool drink from that same sprinkler before enjoying another sit.

