A Cheeky Emu Insists Upon Helping His Humans Remove Groceries From the Car

by at on

After his humans returned home from grocery shopping, a rather cheeky emu named Eemie (aka Gollop) in Adelaide, South Australia, ran right over and insisted upon helping them remove the items from the back seat of the car. Eemie took great care with his job, carefully selecting one item at a time, before dropping it directly onto the ground.

After returning home from the shops, Eemie the emu wanted to have a look at what we’d brought home

Eemie also likes to help out with the laundry.

A post shared by Gollop (@golloptheemu) on

While Eemie is a bit of a prankster, he’s is also quite the cuddler.

Loading...
