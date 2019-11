Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Designer, visual artist and director Lucas Zannoto (previously) has brilliantly taken terminology that describes various states of emotion and visualized each cliché with adorable 3D animated characters that act out the literal interpretation of each phrase. Included in this list are “mood swings”, “crossed eyes”, “bouncing back”, “squares have feelings”, “facedown” and of course “emotional roller coaster”.

Zannoto included a few more of these literal interpretations on Instagram.

via Vimeo Staff Picks