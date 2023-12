Freelance video editor Evncmpbell made a hilarious mashup by combining the Eminem (featuring Nate Dogg) song “Shake That” with the classic Rankin/Bass 1970 holiday animation Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. The inspiration to do this came to him at a dive bar.

At a local dive bar there was a Rankin/Bass movie playing simultaneously with Eminem’s music, and surprisingly, they synced up perfectly. Inspired by this coincidence, I decided to create a music video. I present “That Ass is Comin’ to Town”