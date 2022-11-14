Seven Year Old Girl Plays Piano for Her Adopted Dog

Emilie Barton, the seven year old daughter of musician Paul Barton, who plays the piano for elephants and monkeys in Thailand, showcased her own musical talent for their adopted dog Sharkey who was sitting atop the instrument. Emilie performed “Moon River” and Bach‘s “Prelude No.1” for the former shelter dog that the family invited into their loving home.

Emilie (7-years-old) plays “Moon River” on piano ….[and] Bach’s Prelude No.1 from the WTC book 1 for our shelter dog, Sharky.

Emilie talks about adopting dogs in her “Growing Up With Animals” series.