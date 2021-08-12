Vividly Colorful Embroidered Natural Landscapes

Thread artist Carolina Torres creates wonderfully colorful and cheerful landscapes using a variety of embroidery techniques. Torres, who grew up in Colombia and now lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico, was inspired by her mother to create art with her hands. After specializing in textile design and knitting, Torres fell in love with the way she could express herself with embroidery.

I discovered the art of hand embroidery and fell in love with it. Right now I am focusing on creating pieces of art using thread and as inspiration I try to capture all the beauty that nature provides.

Much of Torres' incredible work is available through her Etsy shop CarolinaTorresArt.

