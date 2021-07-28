Detailed Embroidered Felt Food Sculptures

Polish textile artist Alicja (Alice) Kozlowska creates fantastic detailed reproductions of popular foods using embroidered felt. Included in Kozlowska’s virtual pantry are named-brand candy bars, cans of soda, bags of crunchy snacks, boxes of cereal, tins of anchovies, and even Chinese takeout.

Kozlowska stated that this form of art allows her to reframe the idea of product consumption.

Painting by sewing for me is the format to address deeply negative, culturally constructed indifference. I create 3d embroidered felt sculptures of everyday objects to provide an opportunity to rethink these items we take for granted. I draw inspiration from the reality that surrounds me, consumerism, and everyday objects.

via My Modern Met