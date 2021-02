Estonian sculptor Villu Jaanisoo who lives and works in Finland created a giant sculpture of an extremely elegant elephant, which was made using tons of recycled tires and steel. The sculpture was erected in 2018 and sits inside a public garden in Jyväskylä, Finland.

Elephant 2018. Jyväskylä, Finland. 360 x 420 x 250 cm. Steel, recycled tyres.

via Neatorama