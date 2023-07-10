Playful Elephant Pretends to Eat Woman’s Hat

A wonderfully playful elephant named Mac, who lives at Imire Rhino & Wildlife Conservancy in Zimbabwe, Africa, hilariously grabbed a hat from a woman’s head while she was posing for a photograph with him. Mac cleverly hid the hat in his mouth, pretending to have eaten it. The woman, who thought the whole thing quite funny, politely asked Mack for her hat back, and he promptly returned it upon request.

This woman visited Mac, the elephant, at a Safari Park in Zimbabwe. She stood next to him and posed for a photograph. Playfully, he took off her hat with his trunk and popped it in his mouth. When the woman requested to have it back, he handed it back to her.

via Pubity