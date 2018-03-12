Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Rescued Orphan Elephant Conquers Her Fear of Water With the Help of Her Loving Adopted Human

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Elephant Conquers Fear of Water

In 2016, we wrote about a preview for the BBC Earth/PBS show Nature’s Miracle Orphans in which a growing baby elephant named Moyo was causing absolute chaos in her adoptive home at the Wild Is Life Zen Sanctuary in Zimbabwe. In another clip from that same episode, Moyo is shown to be finally able to conquer her fear of water with a refreshing splash in the river under the caring guidance of her adopted mom Roxy Danckwerts. This seemingly simple swim took over 15 months of therapy to accomplish, as Moyo had been originally found alone and orphaned on the shores of Lake Kariba where the tiny pachyderm suffered a great deal of trauma.

Moyo was our first elephant that we rescued. She was found alone, as a tiny little baby on the shores of Lake Kariba. Efforts to find her herd were fruitless and there were no elephants in the area. After a 4 days of being alone Moyo was followed by a pack of hyenas. ZEN therefore decided to intervene. We flew a plane to Kariba and collected Moyo and brought her back to Harare. She was extremely small, weighing only 56kg on arrival!

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP