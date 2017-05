Ukranian blinds company HoleRoll has created a really elegant line of blackout shades that bring iconic city skylines indoors. The effect is created through strategic cutouts in the shades that give the illusion of disappearing in the dark, but shine brightly with the sun.

We have been developing and producing exclusive blinds. The illusion of the city at night, or the night sky created using the holes in the fabric.

via reddit, My Modern Met