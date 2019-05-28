An Elderly Porcupine With Only One Remaining Tooth Samples a Variety of Fruits to Determine His Favorite

An 11 year old porcupine named Kemosabe who lives at Animal Wonders in Montana sampled a wide variety of sweet fruits to not only determine whether or not he liked them, but to see if he is able to eat them.

Kemosabe has had dental problems throughout his whole life, and his advanced age led to further removal, leaving him with only one remaining tooth. Unfortunately, the removal led to a stubborn mouth infection that was very difficult to treat.

Now that the worst of the infection has passed, Kemosabe made very clear to his human caretaker Jessi Knudsen Castañeda as to which fruits he liked the best (other than bananas).

Kemosabe fruit experiment is a success! What does he like best? In this episode, Jessi learns which fruit Kemo won’t eat and which one he might like as much as bananas!

Here’s an intro to Kemosabe from 2018.