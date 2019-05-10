Laughing Squid

Elderly Blind and Deaf Three-Legged Dog Plays Modified Fetch With His Human on a Rainy Thursday

A really sweet elderly three-legged spaniel named Toby who can no longer see nor hear played a surprisingly lively game of modified fetch with his very patient human Aidan O’Brien on a rainy afternoon in Dublin, Ireland.

According to O’Brien, even though Toby has always had health issues, he’s remained pretty active. As of late, however, little Toby is tired from his medication.





