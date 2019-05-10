Elderly Blind and Deaf Three-Legged Dog Plays Modified Fetch With His Human on a Rainy Thursday

A really sweet elderly three-legged spaniel named Toby who can no longer see nor hear played a surprisingly lively game of modified fetch with his very patient human Aidan O’Brien on a rainy afternoon in Dublin, Ireland.

It’s a very wet and miserable Thursday, so please won’t you enjoy this unorthodox game of fetch with Toby, my elderly three legged, blind & deaf spaniel. pic.twitter.com/DXNQMva5Ps — ????? ?’????? (@artimusfoul) May 9, 2019

According to O’Brien, even though Toby has always had health issues, he’s remained pretty active. As of late, however, little Toby is tired from his medication.

But old age has finally caught up with him. He’s gone deaf now too & ten years on 3 legs has left him with terrible arthritis. His pain meds make him very drowsy, but he usually finds his way back to his favourite spot, using my foot as a pillow as he snores away happily. pic.twitter.com/uNVddj52Xs — ????? ?’????? (@artimusfoul) May 9, 2019

Toby is my “happy go unlucky” fellow. A rescue (we think inbred) in 2009 he had to have a front paw amputated after 2 bad breaks. We nursed him over the holidays & I carried him out to the bathroom. When we got the all clear to take him for a wal we’d no idea what to expect… pic.twitter.com/YAqlpIxtQa — ????? ?’????? (@artimusfoul) May 9, 2019