An Incredible Edible Shoe That’s Made Out of Bread

With the popularity of toast increasing worldwide, Japanese food artist Manami Sasaki has taken to creating incredible, edible pieces of art using this particular medium. While some of her pieces mimic that of great artists, much of her work is original. This includes a very cleverly designed sneaker that is made with different kinds of bread and held together with flour and water.

This is a vegetable toast with a focus on deliciousness! The parts are glued together with flour. Of course, these shoes are delicious to eat. Each part of the pattern is made of a different type of bread. When I baked them, the good smell spread throughout the room.

Here’s more of Mamami’s amazing toast art.

