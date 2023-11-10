Eddie Vedder Covers ‘Just Like Heaven’ by The Cure

During the encore of their final 2022 show in Las Vegas, singer Eddie Vedder and supergroup The Earthlings covered “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure. Vedder’s unique voice gave the classic love song a certain warmth that is different from the original.

Here’s the song from a different angle.

via Monica Brandt