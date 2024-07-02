Eddie Vedder Performs a Beautiful Cover of The English Beat’s ‘Save It For Later’ Featured in ‘The Bear’

Musician Eddie Vedder performed a really beautiful cover of the classic song “Save It For Later” by The English Beat, which provided a fitting soundtrack for the incredibly introverted/existential third season of FX series The Bear.

Listen to “Save It For Later” featured in season 3 of The Bear…

Vedder had been performing this cover for a long time, often pairing it with the Pearl Jam song “Better Man”.

Vedder Also Performed the Song With Pete Townshend

The Original Song by The English Beat

via Consequence of Sound