Eddie Vedder Performs a Beautiful Cover of The English Beat’s ‘Save It For Later’ Featured in ‘The Bear’
Musician Eddie Vedder performed a really beautiful cover of the classic song “Save It For Later” by The English Beat, which provided a fitting soundtrack for the incredibly introverted/existential third season of FX series The Bear.
Listen to “Save It For Later” featured in season 3 of The Bear…
Vedder had been performing this cover for a long time, often pairing it with the Pearl Jam song “Better Man”.