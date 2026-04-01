What Happens Inside Your Body When You Eat a ‘Do Not Eat’ Silica Gel Packet

In a desiccating TED-Ed lesson written by Vivian Jiang and animated by Denys Spolitak, narrator Addison Anderson explains what happens to the human body when the little “do not eat” silica gel packets are eaten.

Of the many, many things we’re not supposed to snack on, perhaps the most common forbidden food is silica gel. This tiny packet pops up in packaging for everything — from TVs and guitar cases to sunscreen and snack foods. So why is silica gel everywhere, and what would actually happen if you ate it

The lesson also talks about the chemical composition of silica gel, how it is very efficient in drying out damp environments, and its incredible usefulness across many industries.

Each grain can hold up to 40% of its own weight in water, allowing a standard 5-gram packet to hold roughly 2 grams of liquid. And since this liquid is held inside the bead’s internal network, even fully saturated silica doesn’t feel wet to the touch. This ability makes silica gel a desiccant, a type of substance used to keep things dry. But these beads can suck up more than just water. Silica attracts ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and a handful of other gases, making it useful in gas masks and other filtration systems.