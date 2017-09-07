Laughing Squid

A Robot Force Feeds Ice Cream to a Disoriented Woman in a Dystopian Ad for Halo Top Creamery

In a rather eccentric, dystopian and creepy commercial for Halo Top ice cream that was directed by Mike Diva, a very determined robot repeatedly attempts to force feed ice cream to a very disoriented woman who wakes up in an all white room and has no idea where she is or to where her family has gone. The robot provides no information other to say “everyone she knows is gone”, “humans require ice cream” and “eat the ice cream” ‘nuf said.

eat the ice cream eat the ice cream eat the ice cream eat the ice cream eat the ice cream eat the ice cream eat the ice cream eat the ice cream…

Eat the Ice Cream

via Boing Boing


