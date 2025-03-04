A Mesmerizing View of the Earth’s Most Traveled Underwater Highways as Seen From Space

NASA’s ECCO Group (Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean) shared a mesmerizing model that plotted the Earth’s most traveled underwater highways as seem from space. As the model zooms in to specific areas, the routes look a lot like “Starry Night” and other paintings by Van Gogh.

This data visualization showing ocean currents around the world uses data from NASA’s ECCO model, or Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean. The model pulls data from spacecraft, buoys, and other measurements.

image via NASA

image via NASA

image via NASA