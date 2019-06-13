Warner Brothers Releases ‘Dynamite Dance’ Bugs Bunny Cartoon As Part of New Looney Tunes Series

In June 2018, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) announced that in 2019 they would be bringing back the classic Looney Tunes characters in the form of 1,000 minutes of multimedia cartoon shorts quite aptly named Looney Tunes Cartoons.

WBA certainly kept their promise. While at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, they debuted “Dynamite Dance”, a brand-new animated short featuring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd non-verbally outdoing each other with the iconic red sticks of TNT that were featured so readily in past episodes. This short set to the very appropriate soundtrack of “Dance of the Hours” by Italian composer Amilcare Ponchielli, which was also a callback to the past.

Warner Bros. Animation is announcing its most ambitious Looney Tunes content initiative to date with Looney Tunes Cartoons, a series of new short-form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. With multiple artists employing a visual style that will resonate with fans, each “season” will produce 1,000 minutes of all-new Looney Tunes animation that will be distributed across multiple platforms – including digital, mobile and broadcast.

Other Looney Tunes shorts that premiered at the festival include “Wet Cement” with Porky Pig and Daffy and “Mummy Dummy” with Bugs Bunny