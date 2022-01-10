Dwarf Mongooses Adorably Play With Toy Eggs

Several dwarf mongooses quite adorably chased toy eggs inside their enclosure in the Predators of the Serengeti exhibit at the Oregon Zoo.

The tiny creatures quite hilariously took the plastic eggs and launched them through their legs in an effort to open them for the treat inside. Sometimes the egg would split in half, but more often it would just bounce away.

Dwarf mongoose eggcercise class In the wild, dwarf mongooses open eggs by launching them through their legs with their forepaws. Hut hut hike!