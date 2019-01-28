Laughing Squid

A Pair of Determined Dung Beetles Relentlessly Battle Each Other Over a Prized Ball of Animal Poop

Two very determined dung beetles battled each other over a prized ball of animal feces, which was captured by National Geographic Wild at the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa. Each scarab fiercely fought valiantly for the rolling treasure by trying to knock the other off balance to expose their vulnerable wings for attack. In the end, however, to the victor went the spoils without anyone getting hurt.

Dung is a valuable resource, used as food and as a nursery for beetle babies. Each beetle is trying to throw the other off-balance. When one beetle is thrown off, balance it becomes vulnerable to injury because its wings are exposed.

Dung Beetle Battle




