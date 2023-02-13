Cat Goes to Work Daily With His Human at a Museum

A cool creamsicle cat named Dude has accompanied his human, Chris, to work every day at the Delaware Museum of Nature & Science since he was rescued on museum grounds in 2009. Dude has the complete run of the museum and has even become a living exhibit of sorts. He even has his own merch for sale.

Dude is the museum cat here at the Delaware Museum of Nature and Science. He has his own series of books. He has his own series of merchandise. They’ve thrown parties for him in the past so he is quite the pampered kitty.