Drone Recreates Pivotal ‘Interstellar’ Docking Scene While Screwing a Light Bulb Into a Ceiling Fixture

Insta360 launched a drone with a light bulb attached and sent it on a mission to screw it into an empty ceiling fixture. The drone accomplished the task with distinct grace and efficiency, answering the timeworn question about how many drones it takes to screw in a lightbulb.

To make things even more dramatic, they included dialogue from the pivotal docking scene in Interstellar.

This is a legit “lightbulb moment”

Here’s the original scene from the film.

via PetaPixel