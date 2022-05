Incredible High-Resolution Drone Footage of a Devastating Tornado Hitting Ground in Andover, Kansas

Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer captured high-resolution drone footage of a devastating tornado as it hit the ground in Andover, Kansas. While the sight is incredible in itself, the erratic nature of the storm caused a great deal of damage over the east side of the city. Luckily no lives were lost.

SANE tornado vortex evolution captured by Dominator Drone from Andover, KS last night. Sadly, this tornado caused immense damage along a narrow path through the east side of Andover.

Highest-res drone footage of the Andover, KS #tornado which has received a preliminary rating of EF3. Note how the tornado propagates via vortex dynamics and likely terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this tornado pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022