Incredible Drone Footage of Thousands of Pinball Machines at the Pacific Pinball Museum Annex

Video producer Eddie Codel, founder of the Flying Robot International Film Festival and good friend of Laughing Squid, captured incredible drone footage of the Pacific Pinball Museum Annex in Alameda, California. The amazing footage shows thousands of pinball machines either being cataloged, photographed and/or repaired for future use when the museum opens to the public again.

These thousands of pinball machines are constantly being worked on, catalogued, photographed & some will live at the PPM in downtown Alameda. In the not so distant future, the museum will reopen and you will be able to play them again. That day can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/5GFSLDoC13

— Eddie Codel (@ekai) March 25, 2021