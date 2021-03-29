Laughing Squid

Incredible Drone Footage of Thousands of Pinball Machines at the Pacific Pinball Museum Annex

by on

Video producer Eddie Codel, founder of the Flying Robot International Film Festival and good friend of Laughing Squid, captured incredible drone footage of the Pacific Pinball Museum Annex in Alameda, California. The amazing footage shows thousands of pinball machines either being cataloged, photographed and/or repaired for future use when the museum opens to the public again.


