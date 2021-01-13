Gorgeous 4K Drone Footage of Iconic Sights in Iceland

Matt Mullenweg, the founder of Automattic and WordPress.com and friend of Laughing Squid, captured absolutely gorgeous 4K drone footage over some of Iceland’s most iconic sights while on a trip in 2018. The sights include the incredible multi-colored waterfalls, the otherworldly terrain, and a free run of unique Icelandic horses across the plains. Simply stunning.

In 2018 I took a trip with my friends Om and Mark to Iceland, it was also the first time I seriously explored drone photography and videography. Credit and thank you to Stephan Bollinger for putting this together.