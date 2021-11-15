Incredible Drone Footage Captured Flying Over the Erupting Volcano in Iceland

Iceland Aerials captured absolutely amazing drone footage of the ongoing eruption of the Geldingadalsgos volcano in Iceland using a GoPro HERO10 Black. This volcano, which had stood dormant for over 6,00 years, erupted on March 19, 2021, and became the first active volcano in the area in 800 years. While the drones fly really close to the bubbling lava, Iceland Aerials has yet to lose one.

All drones survived, we melted the props once but were still able to fly it home while barely keeping it airborne with full throttle