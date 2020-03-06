Ambidextrous Artist Draws Colorful Portraits Using Both of His Hands at the Same Time

Ambidextrous lawyer and artist Colin Darke creates amazing portraits of people and animals by using both of his hands at the same time. Darke distinctly uses a different color in each hand, creating mirror images on each side simultaneously.
Prints and other items can be purchased through Darke’s Red Bubble store.