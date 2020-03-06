Ambidextrous Artist Draws Colorful Portraits Using Both of His Hands at the Same Time

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ambidextrous lawyer and artist Colin Darke creates amazing portraits of people and animals by using both of his hands at the same time. Darke distinctly uses a different color in each hand, creating mirror images on each side simultaneously.

Lawyer and artist Colin Darke, 42, from Detroit, Michigan, is not only ambidextrous but also capable of using both hands simultaneously to create exquisite pieces of art. Colin creates stunning portraits of celebrities, animals and nature taking only a fraction of the time thanks to the ability of drawing with both hands at once.

Prints and other items can be purchased through Darke’s Red Bubble store.