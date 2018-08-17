A Rapid Timelapse Tutorial Showing How to Create a 3D Drawing of a Hyper-Realistic Fried Egg

Italian artist Marcello Barenghi, whose amazing work we’ve previously posted, has created a really wonderful rapid timelapse tutorial showing how to create a 3D drawing of a hyper-realistic fried egg. The artist used a combination of colored pencils, airbrush, and graphite to create the drawing’s realism and standout three dimensionality. Barenghi also offers step by step, narrated tutorials for those who would like to support his work on Patreon.

I will continue to publish my drawing videos on YouTube, available for free to everyone, as usual. However, if you’d like to support me you’ll get access to Patron-only stuff depending on your level of contribution …. Once a month, for example, I will post [on Patreon] a step-by-step tutorial video on how-to-draw one of my most popular drawings, lasting about 20 minutes and narrated in Italian with English subtitles.